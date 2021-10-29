 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham not listed on Saturday’s injury report, could make season debut vs. Magic

The Rookie of the Year favorite appears set to take the court for the Pistons.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Detroit Pistons Open Practice
Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons talks to the fans during open practice at the Little Caesars Arena on October 9, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons might finally see their prized rookie take the floor. No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, is not on the team’s injury report for Saturday’s contest against the Orlando Magic. While Cunningham is still listed as questionable, it appears he is on track to make his professional debut season.

Cunningham was the favorite entering the season to win Rookie of the Year at +250 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He is now at +450, behind Rockets rookie and No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green. Green has moved up to +250 through two weeks.

The Pistons are struggling without Cunningham, which was expected. The rebuilding squad is 0-4, although the Magic offer a great chance to get the team’s first win of the season. If Cunningham does take the floor, the Pistons will feel much better about their chances in Saturday’s contest. Detroit is currently a 5-point favorite in that game.

