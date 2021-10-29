 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jazz PG Mike Conley ruled out Saturday for injury maintenance

The Jazz guard will miss Saturday’s contest against the Bulls. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz handles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on October 28, 2021 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz meet the Chicago Bulls Saturday in a matchup of two teams with lofty expectations this season. Utah will be without point guard Mike Conley, who is dealing with a knee injury. The guard is out for “injury maintenance”, meaning this could be something which pops up at times during the season for Conley.

Mike Conley injury: Fantasy basketball impact

The Jazz are obviously better with Conley on the floor, so this will hurt the team’s defensive structure substantially. Expect Jordan Clarkson to take a bigger role in Conley’s absence, as well as Donovan Mitchell. Joe Ingles will be more of a creator as well with the point guard out.

Betting impact

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jazz are 3.5-point favorites against Chicago. The Bulls just suffered their first loss of the season against the Knicks and had a scare with Toronto earlier in the week. Utah is rightfully favored and should still be the pick even with Conley out.

