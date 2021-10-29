Jazz PG Mike Conley ruled out Saturday for injury maintenance

The Utah Jazz meet the Chicago Bulls Saturday in a matchup of two teams with lofty expectations this season. Utah will be without point guard Mike Conley, who is dealing with a knee injury. The guard is out for “injury maintenance”, meaning this could be something which pops up at times during the season for Conley.

Mike Conley injury: Fantasy basketball impact

The Jazz are obviously better with Conley on the floor, so this will hurt the team’s defensive structure substantially. Expect Jordan Clarkson to take a bigger role in Conley’s absence, as well as Donovan Mitchell. Joe Ingles will be more of a creator as well with the point guard out.

Betting impact

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jazz are 3.5-point favorites against Chicago. The Bulls just suffered their first loss of the season against the Knicks and had a scare with Toronto earlier in the week. Utah is rightfully favored and should still be the pick even with Conley out.