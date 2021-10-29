Caris LeVert ruled out for Friday’s game vs. the Nets

Indiana Pacers G Caris LeVert has been ruled out for Friday’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets due to a back injury. LeVert has yet to play this season, but had a chance to return to the lineup on Friday night. Instead, the Pacers will be down LeVert on top of PG Malcolm Brogdon, who is out with a hamstring injury.

The Pacers are 8.5-point underdogs against the Nets on the road without Brogdon. LeVert’s return would have helped a bit for back court support. Indy will now have to rely on TJ McConnell and Justin Holiday along with rookie guard Chris Duarte. The Oregon product has been impressive scoring the ball this season and his points prop is a place to take advantage of tonight.

With Brogdon and LeVert sidelined, McConnell and Duarte are solid options on DraftKings, but could be chalky. The Nets-Pacers game has a high O/U and we expect a lot of points, which helps for fantasy purposes. If that is the case, stacking this game makes sense with the value and top options on Brooklyn in Kevin Durant and James Harden.