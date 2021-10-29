Raptors SF Scottie Barnes goes to locker room with head injury, returns to start second half

Update: Barnes is starting the second half, so it looks like his injury wasn’t that serious. That’s excellent news for the small forward and the Raptors, who may have gotten a steal in the draft with the Florida State product.

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes went to the locker room shortly before halftime in Friday’s contest against the Orlando Magic with an apparent head injury. There’s no update at the moment on his status, but we’ll see if the forward comes back out to start the second half.

Barnes went off in the first half, tallying 19 points on 8-11 shooting and grabbing six rebounds. He also had two steals and is looking like a great pick with the No. 4 selection. There were a lot of doubts about Barnes offensively when the Raptors took him but he appears to be figuring things out early in the NBA season.

If Barnes misses the rest of the game, expect Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa to take more minutes in the frontcourt. The Raptors might also play OG Anunoby at the power forward position in some smaller lineups if Barnes doesn’t come back.