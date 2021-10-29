How to watch England vs. Australia T20 World Cup match on TV and online live stream

Rivals England and Australia meet Saturday in a group match as the top teams in their pool, with a chance at the top seed up for grab. Neither team has lost a match yet in this tournament and both squads are looking like serious title contenders.

England has been dominant despite missing Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Jason Roy and Jos Buttler have been solid at the top, while Tymal Mills has been a revelation as a bowler. This will be England’s biggest test so far in the competition.

Australia’s opening partnership between David Warner and Aaron Finch is crucial in this match. Both are explosive players who can take a game away from the opposition, so the battle between those two and England’s bowlers is worth watching. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are performing well, extending Australia’s batting lineup and also providing some bowling depth.

The match begins at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be seen on Willow TV. If you’re not near a television, you can use your cable login on willow.tv to watch the contest. The match is also available on ESPN+.

England vs. Australia T20 World Cup Match Info

Date: Saturday, October 30

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: England -165, Australia +120