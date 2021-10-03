Opening odds for Week 5 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. We don’t have all the lines, but the books are starting to offer up early point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses.

Week 5 opens with a huge NFC West showdown between the Rams and Seahawks with the winner securing second place in the short term behind the Cardinals. Sunday brings potential playoff previews with Browns-Chargers and Bills-Chiefs.

Here’s our full list of Week 5 opening odds as of Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

Current point spread: Rams -1

Current total: 52.5

Moneyline: Rams -120, Seahawks +100

Opening point spread: Seahawks -1

Opening total: 48

Current point spread: Falcons -3.5

Current total: 43.5

Moneyline: Falcons -180, Jets +155

Opening point spread: Falcons -3

Opening total: 47

Current point spread: Panthers -3.5

Current total: 47

Moneyline: Panthers -190, Eagles +160

Opening point spread: Panthers -3

Opening total: 47.5

Current point spread: Packers -3.5

Current total: 49.5

Moneyline: Packers -180, Bengals +155

Opening point spread: Packers -6

Opening total: 49

Current point spread: Vikings -8

Current total: 50

Moneyline: Vikings -400, Lions +300

Current point spread: TBD

Current total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Patriots -6

Opening total: 46.5

Current point spread: TBD

Current total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Titans -3

Opening total: 49.5

Current point spread: TBD

Current total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Steelers -4.5

Opening total: 45

Current point spread: Saints -1.5

Current total: 43.5

Moneyline: Saints -125, Washington +105

Opening point spread: Saints -1.5

Opening total: 46.5

Current point spread: TBD

Current total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -7.5

Opening total: 50.5

Current point spread: TBD

Current total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Browns -1.5

Opening total: 47.5

Current point spread: TBD

Current total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Raiders -3.5

Opening total: 46.5

Current point spread: Cowboys -8

Current total: 50

Moneyline: Cowboys -350, Giants +270

Opening point spread: Cowboys -5.5

Opening total: 48.5

Current point spread: Cardinals -4

Current total: 53.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -220, 49ers +180

Opening point spread: Cardinals -0.5

Opening total: 46.5

Current point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Current total: 56

Moneyline: Chiefs -190, Bills +160

Opening point spread: Chiefs -4.5

Opening total: 54.5

Current point spread: Ravens -6.5

Current total: 48

Moneyline: Ravens -340, Colts +260

Opening point spread: Ravens -5

Opening total: 49

