Opening odds for Week 5 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 5 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 4.

By David Fucillo
Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 (R) of the Seattle Seahawks is congratulated by quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions after the Seahawks defeated the Lions 13-10 at CenturyLink Field on October 5, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. We don’t have all the lines, but the books are starting to offer up early point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses.

Week 5 opens with a huge NFC West showdown between the Rams and Seahawks with the winner securing second place in the short term behind the Cardinals. Sunday brings potential playoff previews with Browns-Chargers and Bills-Chiefs.

Here’s our full list of Week 5 opening odds as of Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

Rams vs. Seahawks

Current point spread: Rams -1
Current total: 52.5
Moneyline: Rams -120, Seahawks +100

Opening point spread: Seahawks -1
Opening total: 48

Jets vs. Falcons

Current point spread: Falcons -3.5
Current total: 43.5
Moneyline: Falcons -180, Jets +155

Opening point spread: Falcons -3
Opening total: 47

Eagles vs. Panthers

Current point spread: Panthers -3.5
Current total: 47
Moneyline: Panthers -190, Eagles +160

Opening point spread: Panthers -3
Opening total: 47.5

Packers vs. Bengals

Current point spread: Packers -3.5
Current total: 49.5
Moneyline: Packers -180, Bengals +155

Opening point spread: Packers -6
Opening total: 49

Lions vs. Vikings

Current point spread: Vikings -8
Current total: 50
Moneyline: Vikings -400, Lions +300

Patriots vs. Texans

Current point spread: TBD
Current total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Patriots -6
Opening total: 46.5

Titans vs. Jaguars

Current point spread: TBD
Current total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Titans -3
Opening total: 49.5

Broncos vs. Steelers

Current point spread: TBD
Current total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Steelers -4.5
Opening total: 45

Saints vs. Washington

Current point spread: Saints -1.5
Current total: 43.5
Moneyline: Saints -125, Washington +105

Opening point spread: Saints -1.5
Opening total: 46.5

Dolphins vs. Bucs

Current point spread: TBD
Current total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -7.5
Opening total: 50.5

Browns vs. Chargers

Current point spread: TBD
Current total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Browns -1.5
Opening total: 47.5

Bears vs. Raiders

Current point spread: TBD
Current total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Raiders -3.5
Opening total: 46.5

Giants vs. Cowboys

Current point spread: Cowboys -8
Current total: 50
Moneyline: Cowboys -350, Giants +270

Opening point spread: Cowboys -5.5
Opening total: 48.5

49ers vs. Cardinals

Current point spread: Cardinals -4
Current total: 53.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -220, 49ers +180

Opening point spread: Cardinals -0.5
Opening total: 46.5

Bills vs. Chiefs

Current point spread: Chiefs -3.5
Current total: 56
Moneyline: Chiefs -190, Bills +160

Opening point spread: Chiefs -4.5
Opening total: 54.5

Colts vs. Ravens

Current point spread: Ravens -6.5
Current total: 48
Moneyline: Ravens -340, Colts +260

Opening point spread: Ravens -5
Opening total: 49

