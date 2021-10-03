Opening odds for Week 5 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. We don’t have all the lines, but the books are starting to offer up early point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses.
Week 5 opens with a huge NFC West showdown between the Rams and Seahawks with the winner securing second place in the short term behind the Cardinals. Sunday brings potential playoff previews with Browns-Chargers and Bills-Chiefs.
Here’s our full list of Week 5 opening odds as of Sunday evening at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.
Rams vs. Seahawks
Current point spread: Rams -1
Current total: 52.5
Moneyline: Rams -120, Seahawks +100
Opening point spread: Seahawks -1
Opening total: 48
Jets vs. Falcons
Current point spread: Falcons -3.5
Current total: 43.5
Moneyline: Falcons -180, Jets +155
Opening point spread: Falcons -3
Opening total: 47
Eagles vs. Panthers
Current point spread: Panthers -3.5
Current total: 47
Moneyline: Panthers -190, Eagles +160
Opening point spread: Panthers -3
Opening total: 47.5
Packers vs. Bengals
Current point spread: Packers -3.5
Current total: 49.5
Moneyline: Packers -180, Bengals +155
Opening point spread: Packers -6
Opening total: 49
Lions vs. Vikings
Current point spread: Vikings -8
Current total: 50
Moneyline: Vikings -400, Lions +300
Patriots vs. Texans
Current point spread: TBD
Current total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Patriots -6
Opening total: 46.5
Titans vs. Jaguars
Current point spread: TBD
Current total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Titans -3
Opening total: 49.5
Broncos vs. Steelers
Current point spread: TBD
Current total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Steelers -4.5
Opening total: 45
Saints vs. Washington
Current point spread: Saints -1.5
Current total: 43.5
Moneyline: Saints -125, Washington +105
Opening point spread: Saints -1.5
Opening total: 46.5
Dolphins vs. Bucs
Current point spread: TBD
Current total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Bucs -7.5
Opening total: 50.5
Browns vs. Chargers
Current point spread: TBD
Current total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Browns -1.5
Opening total: 47.5
Bears vs. Raiders
Current point spread: TBD
Current total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Opening point spread: Raiders -3.5
Opening total: 46.5
Giants vs. Cowboys
Current point spread: Cowboys -8
Current total: 50
Moneyline: Cowboys -350, Giants +270
Opening point spread: Cowboys -5.5
Opening total: 48.5
49ers vs. Cardinals
Current point spread: Cardinals -4
Current total: 53.5
Moneyline: Cardinals -220, 49ers +180
Opening point spread: Cardinals -0.5
Opening total: 46.5
Bills vs. Chiefs
Current point spread: Chiefs -3.5
Current total: 56
Moneyline: Chiefs -190, Bills +160
Opening point spread: Chiefs -4.5
Opening total: 54.5
Colts vs. Ravens
Current point spread: Ravens -6.5
Current total: 48
Moneyline: Ravens -340, Colts +260
Opening point spread: Ravens -5
Opening total: 49
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.