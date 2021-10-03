Breaking down odds for Los Angeles Clippers heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Los Angees Clippers odds heading into the new season.

Los Angeles Clippers Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +2200

The Clippers are in the same range as the Mavericks, Nuggets and Heat when it comes to championship odds. This line suggests oddsmakers feel Kawhi Leonard could return at some point in the season, which would instantly make the Clippers title contenders. However, his health is very much in question after an ACL injury in last year’s playoffs.

Win total over/under: 45.5

Without Leonard, this is the proper line for the Clippers. Paul George showed what he could do as the true alpha, but he’ll need others to step up over the course of the season. Terance Mann is expected to be a big part of the supporting cast this year. LA will likely be in the middle of the West for much of the year, which makes this line fair.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -285, No +225

There’s good value on betting the Clippers to miss the playoffs, especially if Leonard is ruled out for the entire regular season. The West is loaded with contenders and the Clippers are in the middle of that group when it comes to talent on paper. The play-in tournament helps LA’s chances, but this is a potential value bet for anyone down the Clippers.

Division/Conference odds: +900 to win Pacific, +1100 to win West

There’s zero chance the Clippers are winning the Pacific or the West without Leonard. The Lakers, Suns and Warriors are all superior on paper, making the Clippers the fourth-best team in their own division for now. Throw in the Jazz, Nuggets and Mavericks and it’s hard to see LA beating all those teams in one postseason run. Of course, everything changes on conference futures if Leonard ultimately comes back.

List of player futures

Kawhi Leonard, MVP: +2500

Paul George, MVP: +3000

Terance Mann, Most Improved Player: +10000

Luke Kennard, Sixth Man of the Year: +6000

Keon Johnson, Rookie of the Year: +4000

