How much will the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship win in 2021

The PGA Tour wraps up its second tournament of the 2021-22 season as the Sanderson Farms Championship final round is upon us. Sahith Theegala holds a one-shot lead heading into Sunday having shot -18 through 54 holes. He turned pro in 2020 and qualified for the 2021-22 Tour with a strong finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Theegala is playing for a $1,260,000 first place prize. Second place has a chance to earn $763,000 and third place has a chance at $483,000. The total purse is $7 million.

There is currently a four-way tie for second place. Pre-tournament favorite Sam Burns is joined by Cameron Tringale, Denny McCarthy, and Cameron Young, with the four having each shot -17 through the first three rounds. A tie shakes up how the money is split, but it still all comes out of the $7 million purse.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like by way of Golf Digest.

Winner: $1,260,000

2: $763,000

3: $483,000

4: $343,000

5: $287,000

6: $253,750

7: $236,250

8: $218,750

9: $204,750

10: $190,750

11: $176,750

12: $162,750

13: $148,750

14: $134,750

15: $127,750

16: $120,750

17: $113,750

18: $106,750

19: $99,750

20: $92,750

21: $85,750

22: $78,750

23: $73,150

24: $67,550

25: $61,950

26: $56,350

27: $54,250

28: $52,150

29: $50,050

30: $47,950

31: $45,850

32: $43,750

33: $41,650

34: $39,900

35: $38,150

36: $36,400

37: $34,650

38: $33,250

39: $31,850

40: $30,450

41: $29,050

42: $27,650

43: $26,250

44: $24,850

45: $23,450

46: $22,050

47: $20,650

48: $19,530

49: $18,550

50: $17,990

51: $17,570

52: $17,150

53: $16,870

54: $16,590

55: $16,450

56: $16,310

57: $16,170

58: $16,030

59: $15,890

60: $15,750

61: $15,610

62: $15,470

63: $15,330

64: $15,190

65: $15,050

66: $14,910

67: $14,770

68: $14,630