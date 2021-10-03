How much will the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship win in 2021

The PGA Tour wraps up its second tournament of the 2021-22 season as the Sanderson Farms Championship final round is upon us. Sahith Theegala holds a one-shot lead heading into Sunday having shot -18 through 54 holes. He turned pro in 2020 and qualified for the 2021-22 Tour with a strong finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Theegala is playing for a $1,260,000 first place prize. Second place has a chance to earn $763,000 and third place has a chance at $483,000. The total purse is $7 million.
There is currently a four-way tie for second place. Pre-tournament favorite Sam Burns is joined by Cameron Tringale, Denny McCarthy, and Cameron Young, with the four having each shot -17 through the first three rounds. A tie shakes up how the money is split, but it still all comes out of the $7 million purse.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like by way of Golf Digest.
Winner: $1,260,000
2: $763,000
3: $483,000
4: $343,000
5: $287,000
6: $253,750
7: $236,250
8: $218,750
9: $204,750
10: $190,750
11: $176,750
12: $162,750
13: $148,750
14: $134,750
15: $127,750
16: $120,750
17: $113,750
18: $106,750
19: $99,750
20: $92,750
21: $85,750
22: $78,750
23: $73,150
24: $67,550
25: $61,950
26: $56,350
27: $54,250
28: $52,150
29: $50,050
30: $47,950
31: $45,850
32: $43,750
33: $41,650
34: $39,900
35: $38,150
36: $36,400
37: $34,650
38: $33,250
39: $31,850
40: $30,450
41: $29,050
42: $27,650
43: $26,250
44: $24,850
45: $23,450
46: $22,050
47: $20,650
48: $19,530
49: $18,550
50: $17,990
51: $17,570
52: $17,150
53: $16,870
54: $16,590
55: $16,450
56: $16,310
57: $16,170
58: $16,030
59: $15,890
60: $15,750
61: $15,610
62: $15,470
63: $15,330
64: $15,190
65: $15,050
66: $14,910
67: $14,770
68: $14,630