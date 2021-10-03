 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How much will the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship win in 2021

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

By David Fucillo
Sahith Theegala plays his shot on the 17th hole during round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour wraps up its second tournament of the 2021-22 season as the Sanderson Farms Championship final round is upon us. Sahith Theegala holds a one-shot lead heading into Sunday having shot -18 through 54 holes. He turned pro in 2020 and qualified for the 2021-22 Tour with a strong finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Theegala is playing for a $1,260,000 first place prize. Second place has a chance to earn $763,000 and third place has a chance at $483,000. The total purse is $7 million.

There is currently a four-way tie for second place. Pre-tournament favorite Sam Burns is joined by Cameron Tringale, Denny McCarthy, and Cameron Young, with the four having each shot -17 through the first three rounds. A tie shakes up how the money is split, but it still all comes out of the $7 million purse.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like by way of Golf Digest.

Winner: $1,260,000

2: $763,000

3: $483,000

4: $343,000

5: $287,000

6: $253,750

7: $236,250

8: $218,750

9: $204,750

10: $190,750

11: $176,750

12: $162,750

13: $148,750

14: $134,750

15: $127,750

16: $120,750

17: $113,750

18: $106,750

19: $99,750

20: $92,750

21: $85,750

22: $78,750

23: $73,150

24: $67,550

25: $61,950

26: $56,350

27: $54,250

28: $52,150

29: $50,050

30: $47,950

31: $45,850

32: $43,750

33: $41,650

34: $39,900

35: $38,150

36: $36,400

37: $34,650

38: $33,250

39: $31,850

40: $30,450

41: $29,050

42: $27,650

43: $26,250

44: $24,850

45: $23,450

46: $22,050

47: $20,650

48: $19,530

49: $18,550

50: $17,990

51: $17,570

52: $17,150

53: $16,870

54: $16,590

55: $16,450

56: $16,310

57: $16,170

58: $16,030

59: $15,890

60: $15,750

61: $15,610

62: $15,470

63: $15,330

64: $15,190

65: $15,050

66: $14,910

67: $14,770

68: $14,630

