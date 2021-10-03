Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was inserted into the starting lineup once Ryan Fitzpatrick got injured in the first game of the season.

He’s been serviceable for his team, helping lead them to a win in Week 2 over the New York Giants. But should you trust him in your fantasy lineup as they head south to take on the Atlanta Falcons this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Starting somebody who projected as a backup quarterback before the season started is always a bold move. Though Heinicke has proven that he’s got some ability from time to time, most notably going toe-to-toe with Tom Brady in last year’s NFL Playoffs.

This might not be a favorable matchup against the Falcons defense, which is giving up the 15th per game through the air each week, an average of 255. The Falcons D is much less effective against the rush, ranking 19th in the NFL with nearly 120 yards allowed per week.

Though the Falcons have only created two turnovers on the year, and neither of them have been interceptions. The WFT offense tends to be more pass-heavy too, with nearly 70% of its total offensive production coming through the air. In fact, only one rushing TD has been scored by an RB this season, the other one came from a Heinicke scramble against Buffalo.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It might be a bold move, but in a multiple QB league Heinicke could be a good play for a QB2 option. That’s really based more on how often WFT airs it out than anything else and because he’s had a hand in all but one touchdown this season for them.