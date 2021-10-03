Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Antonio Gibson is an electric playmaker for the Washington Football Team, but will he be given the chance to show that off this week when they take on the Atlanta Falcons?

Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not fantasy managers should start Gibson this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson had a pretty productive rookie season and has been serviceable so far in 2021. He doesn’t have a rushing touchdown yet, but he does have one score out of the backfield as a pass-catcher.

Washington seems to like to pass the ball more than keep it on the ground as a whole. Gibson is the team’s leading rusher and he has just 45 rushes through three games. You would expect that number to be close to 60 than 40 for most RB1’s in the league.

When he gets chances to tote the rock, he’s doing well. He averages 4.5 yards per carry and even has six catches on nine targets, one of which he took for a 72-yard score last week. Though he doesn’t have a 100-yard game this season, it’s bound to come eventually, and his big splash play in the passing game last week could get him more looks this week out of the backfield.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Against a Falcons D that is suspect against the rush (allowing 120 yards per game), give him a start. What he doesn’t get for you on the ground he’ll probably make up for as a pass-catcher.