JD McKissic start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football team heads to the Peach State this week to take on the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC showdown.

The WFT hasn’t had the most explosive running game through three weeks, but JD McKissic showed flashes last week in Buffalo. Could he be an impact player for fantasy managers this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB JD McKissic

McKissic has been the clear RB2 for the Football Team this season. He’s only had the chance to run the ball eight times through three games. He makes the most of what he can with those runs though, going for nearly 50 yards on those limited carries, which is well above a 5.0 yards per rush average.

He’s also been a real threat out of the backfield in the passing game. The Arkansas State alum has seven catches on eight targets, going for 98 yards, or 14 yards per catch. But one issue managers may need to consider before throwing him in the lineup is that he’s still yet to be on the field for more than 50% of the offensive snaps in any given game. That limits what we really know about him, making him a risky play in fantasy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him. The lack of snaps so far this season is concerning. While he might be able to pop off if given more opportunities, that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen any time soon. Plus, even if he was the RB1, the WFT offense is a lot more pass-heavy than run-heavy, production-wise.