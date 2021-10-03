Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Third-year wideout Terry McLaurin is the man who the offense runs through for the Washington Football Team.

He and the rest of his squad head down to Georgia this week to take on the Atlanta Falcons. In this road game, should fantasy managers start McLaurin? We have all the analysis you need to know before finalizing your lineup

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin is the star of the show when it comes to the WFT offense. He’s leading the team by a wide margin in receptions, targets and receiving yards. He’s clearly become new quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s favorite guy on the field to throw to.

Through three games he’s seen the ball thrown his way 25 times and he’s come down with 19 of them. Those catches have gone for 225 yards and one score, an average of 12.2 yards per catch. The touchdown number is a tad low, but as the clear WR 1 on this team and really the overwhelming best weapon on the offensive side of the ball, he’ll start hitting paydirt more and more often soon enough.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If there’s anybody on the WFT that is a must-start, it’s McLaurin.