Adam Humphries start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Adam Humphries and the Washington Football team look to get back to .500 this week when they travel down south for a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

What do fantasy managers need to know about the wideout before they finalize their lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Adam Humphries

Humphries has been a productive member of the WFT offense so far this season. Though that’s really all you can say about him. He’s been solid, but nothing special. He has just 10 catches through three games, with the overwhelming majority of them coming in the Week 2 win over the Giants. Last week in a loss to the Bills he hauled in just one pass for seven yards on four targets.

He still hasn’t brought down a touchdown yet this year either. The Washington offense is very pass-heavy, but it’s tough to try and rely on a boom or bust type of player like Humphries has been so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him, he’s still yet to crack 50 yards receiving in any game and has been held to 10 yards or fewer in two of Washington’s three games so far.