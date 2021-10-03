Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Logan Thomas and the Washington Football Team will look to get back on track against the Atlanta Falcons this week after coming off a loss in Week 3.

What should fantasy managers do with the big-bodied tight end though? We have all the news and analysis you need to be sure you put your best foot forward when you finalize your lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Logan Thomas

Thomas is as big a target as they come, checking in at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds. There’s no wonder why he has the second-most targets on the team. Of the 14 targets he’s seen come his way this season, he’s hauled in 12 of them for 117 yards. He’s one of only two pass-catchers on the team with over 100 yards receiving so far.

But the most important thing you need to know about Thomas is that he’s a true red-zone threat. He has two touchdown catches this year, which leads the team. The closer the WFT gets to the end zone, the more likely QB Taylor Heinicke will throw it up to Thomas and hopes he can box out the defender and come down with the grab.

With his massive frame, he probably can.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Thomas. He’s a huge target that Heinicke has already proven that he likes to go to. When the ball does come his way, he pretty much always catches it too, so it’s extra helpful in PPR leagues even if he isn’t able to get into the end zone.