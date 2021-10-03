Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons won their first game in Week 3 after a pair of losses to open the season. They snuck past the New York Giants in a 17-14 win, while Matt Ryan threw for two touchdowns, going 27-for-36 and 243 yards. Let’s take a look at the Atlanta QB’s outlook for Week 4 as the Falcons take on the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Ryan had a solid Week 3 as he led the Falcons to their first win, but he wasn’t outstanding by any means. The Giants’ defense is decent but Washington’s defense is even tougher despite not being as solid as they were last year. The passing attack in Atlanta hasn’t been as strong as many expected it to be, so for Ryan to exceed his Week 3 performance against a team in Week 4 who could turn up the heat on defense at any moment seems like somewhat of a gamble. He threw for 300 yards in Week 2 and will look to replicate that performance after dipping a bit in Week 3. Matt Ryan isn’t even considered a top-10 QB heading into Week 4, so especially in smaller leagues, fantasy managers should be able to pick up someone else who’s poised to have a better week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Matt Ryan in Week 4 and pick up someone ranked higher on waivers as it’s somewhat of an unknown how the Falcons will fare against Washington’s defense.