Mike Davis start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons logged their first win of the season with a narrow 17-14 win over the New York Giants after opening the season with back-to-back losses. Mike Davis rushed 12 times for only 50 yards while catching all four of his targets for 20 yards in a somewhat underwhelming effort. The Falcons will face the Washington Football Team in Week 4, so let’s look at Davis’ outlook ahead of that matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

Davis grabbed a season-high 50 rushing yards and combined for 70 total, but failed to find the end zone in the Falcons’ 17-14 win over the Giants. He’s averaging 3.8 yards per carry this season, with 36 attempts total for 137 yards through the first three games. Washington will be a tough matchup for Davis and the Falcons, and while he could be a decent start in the flex spot for PPR leagues, there could be better options available elsewhere. Davis has yet to score a touchdown this season and will be looking for his first in Week 4.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mike Davis in Week 4 as he’s been underperforming through the first three weeks of play. Backup Cordarrelle Patterson would be a viable option if you want to stick with the Falcons, since he’s outperformed Davis for the past two weeks in a row.