Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons logged their first win of the season with a 17-14 victory over the New York Giants in Week 3 as Cordarrelle Patterson combined for 102 yards, outperforming starter Mike Davis yet again. As the Falcons face off against the Washington Football Team in Week 4, let’s take a look at what to expect from Patterson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson played as Davis’ backup but outperformed him again, especially in the air as he caught six of his seven targets for 82 receiving yards. Fantasy managers in PPR leagues were delighted to see him rack up 16.2 fantasy points which is impressive especially coming from a backup. He grabbed two touchdowns in Week 2’s loss against the Bucs — one on the ground and one in the air as he proves to be more of a dual-threat going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Cordarrelle Patterson in Week 4 if you’re sticking with the Falcons. He should be trusted more than Davis as he’s outperformed him for the last two weeks straight and can be started as a decent flex option in the coming weeks.