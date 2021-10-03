Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons grabbed their first win of the season with a narrow 17-14 victory over the New York Giants after opening the campaign with back-to-back losses. Kyle Pitts went 2-for-3 and 35 yards while Hayden Hurst only saw one target and failed to catch it.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TEs Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

Rookie Kyle Pitts has been the go-to TE in Atlanta, seeing much more action than Hayden Hurst so far this season. Pitts is 11-for-17 with 139 receiving yards so far this season while Hurst is 5-for-6 with 34 yards overall. Neither of them have been outstanding so far this season as the Falcons have struggled through their first three games — Pitts only managed to score 5.5 PPR fantasy points in Week 3 while Hurst came up with a goose egg. They’ll go up against a tough Washington defense in Week 4.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kyle Pitts, sit Hayden Hurst in Week 4 if you’re going with Falcons players. Pitts could be a top-10 TE this week and could see double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues as he’s seeing the majority of TE targets from Matt Ryan. Stay away from Hurst in all leagues as he’s not seeing much action across the board.