Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will travel to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills as part of the NFL’s Week 4 Sunday slate. With the Bills’ defense is expected to bottle up Davis Mills and the Texans’ passing attack, can Houston’s tight ends Pharoah Brown and Jordan Akins be sneaky contributors throughout the game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins

If you’re looking for tight-end production, you should likely turn your attention away from the Houston Texans, as their two tight ends Jordan Akins and Pharaoh Brown have combined for just nine catches through three games. Brown had four catches in the opening-week win against Jacksonville but has been held catch-less for two straight weeks. Meanwhile, Akins caught four passes last week against Carolina after being limited to just one catch over the first two games of the season. They face a gritty Buffalo pass defense in Week 4.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I wouldn’t expect either of these two guys to do anything differently production-wise than they have to this point of the season, making them “sit” candidates for the Week 4 contest against the Bills.