Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears offense has had a different identity so far this year and it is one that hasn’t featured a prominent tight end. With a veteran in Jimmy Graham and a young tight end in the wings in Cole Kmet, it is surprising that they don’t have a bigger role in this offense. Unfortunately for the pair, they are relatively irrelevant on a week-to-week basis and can’t really be counted on consistently.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TEs Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham

Heading into Week 4, Graham ranks as the TE67 and Kmet is the TE37. Graham actually only has one reception for 11 yards on the season and has only been targeted three total times. Kmet has been slightly more involved with seven receptions on 12 targets for 53 yards. Neither tight end has found the endzone yet and they just don’t seem to be a high priority in the 2021 Bears offense. Even with a strong matchup against the Detroit Lions, I don’t think you should be putting any faith in either of these players.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both Graham and Kmet in Week 4.