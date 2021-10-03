Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions seem to be dubbing a different player as the hot hand in the receiving game each week. In Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, it was wide receiver Kalif Raymond’s time to shine. Raymond brought in six receptions on 10 targets for 68 yards. While this was a solid outing for the new Lion, what does this do to his weekly value?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Unfortunately for Raymond, he goes from the Ravens to facing the Chicago Bears. The latter of which is only giving up 231 passing yards per game which rank as the 11th fewest. Raymond has 16 targets through three games which proves that he hasn’t been looked toward consistently. Expectations for Raymond should be on hold to see if he can put together a decent performance in a tough matchup. If he can put forth consistent fantasy outputs, he will have value, but until then he needs to be left on the bench or the waiver wire.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Raymond in Week 4.