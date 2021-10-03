Gabriel Davis start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis has gotten off to a slow start this season, but he is capable of having an unexpected big game as he showed last season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabriel Davis

With the Bills signing veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason, Davis has become the fourth wideout. The 22-year-old receiver shined last season as a rookie with 35 receptions (62 targets) for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. But through three games, he only has three receptions (six targets) for 63 yards and a touchdown.

In last week’s win against the Washington Football Team, Davis only had one reception (one target) for 23 yards and scored 3.3 fantasy points. He also played 29% of offensive snaps, which does not bode well for his fantasy prospects heading into this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Sanders, Diggs, Beasley, and tight end Dawson Knox commanding a lot of the attention in the passing game, it would be best to sit Davis in Week 4.