Davis Mills start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will travel to New York for a Week 4 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. DraftKings Sportsbook predicts this to be the most one-sided of all Week 4 games as Buffalo opened the week as a 16.5-point favorite. Will Davis Mills and the Texans have the formula to pull an upset?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Week 3’s Thursday night matchup between the Texans and Panthers marked the first NFL start for Davis Mills after taking over for the injured Tyrod Taylor midway through Houstons Week 2 contest against the Browns. The play-calling was mostly conservative until the rookie quarterback orchestrated a beautiful two-minute drill towards the end of the first half, which opened things up for him for the rest of the game. Mills finished with 168 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and some positive momentum heading into Week 4 against the Bills.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Now, with 10 days to prepare as opposed to the four during the short week, Mills will have had extended time to get familiar with the playbook and his teammates as he preps for Buffalo. It ultimately won’t matter for fantasy purposes, though. The Bills’ defense is too good and will likely dominate this game from start to finish. Sit Davis Mills this week.