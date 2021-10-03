David Johnson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will stay home to host the Houston Texans as part of the NFL’s Week 4 Sunday slate. Buffalo is widely expected to run away with this game, but will David Johnson and the Houston backfield be able to carry the Texans to an upset?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

The term “Running back committee” has dominated fantasy football discourse so far this season. Some committees, like the Cleveland Browns, have found great success, while this Houston Texans trio has embodied how not to operate a running back committee. As one of the three backs, David Johnson enters Sunday’s game against Buffalo with just 11 carries for 48 yards on the season and five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. His 16 touches on the season are the lowest total of any of the three running backs, and there’s no sign of things changing heading into Week 4.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s no good reason to start David Johnson this week. Heck, there’s no good reason to even have him rostered. He’ll continue to be a “no-go” in fantasy so long as he remains the third option on this unspectacular Houston offense.