Phillip Lindsay start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

DraftKings Sportsbook had the Bills as 16.5-point favorites over the Texans to open the week, expecting this to be the most lopsided score of Week 4. With Buffalo assumed to dominate this matchup, can Phillip Lindsay and the Texans shock the sports world?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Phillip Lindsay

Three games in and the Texans have yet to establish a clear direction in their backfield. Phillip Lindsay, in his first season as a Texan, is the youngest and arguably most versatile runner of the backfield committee but has touched the ball just 21 times so far. 20 of those 21 touches have come as a ball-carrier and just one as a pass-catcher, often being replaced on passing downs for David Johnson. Should that trend continue, Lindsay will have a tough go at it this week against a good Bills team that figures to put points on the board on offense while their defense clamps down on the Texans.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If this game is to go as expected, Phillip Lindsay won’t have much of an impact. Houston will be playing catchup throughout the game, making Lindsay irrelevant. Keep him on your bench this week.