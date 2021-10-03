Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Davis Mills and the Houston Texans will travel to New York for a Week 4 matchup with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. DraftKings Sportsbook expects this to be the most uneven matchup of all Week 4 games as the Bills opened the week as a 16.5-point favorite. Can Mark Ingram and the Texans pull off the upset?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram opened the season with 26 rushes for 85 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 37-21 win over the Jaguars. Of course, that had everything to do with the game script as Houston ran the clock out in the second half. However, the Texans have mostly trailed in the following two games, leaving a negative game script for Ingram that resulted in 14 Week 2 carries, and six in Week 3. As Houston faces a Buffalo squad that has outscored its opponents by 57 points over the past two weeks, Ingram will likely face another uphill battle with the game script.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Like most weeks, you should pivot away from having Mark Ingram in your lineup. He faces the game script challenge, and also the task of trying to run against a Bills defense that allows an average of only 74.7 rushing yards per game. Oh yeah, and Ingram’s going to share carries and snaps with two other backs. It’s a hard pass for me.