Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will stay home for a consecutive week as they host the Houston Texans as part of the NFL’s Week 4 Sunday slate. The Buffalo defense is expected to limit Davis Mills and the Texans’ offense, but can Brandin Cooks continue on with his spectacular play to begin the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks was supposed to see his production fall off of a cliff in Week 3 as rookie quarterback Davis Mills replaced the injured Tyrod Taylor. However, Cooks turned in a nine-catch, 112-yard performance, further solidifying the fact that the eight-year pro is quarterback-proof. Cooks saw 11 of the 28 targets in that Week 3 game against the Panthers and accounted for all but 56 of Mills’ 168 passing yards. Cooks will have his work cut out for him against a Buffalo defense that hasn’t allowed more than 62 receiving yards to a receiver in any game this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Some may look at this matchup and think, “sit.” The Bills’ defense is legit and Cooks will have to rely on a rookie quarterback to get him the ball. But we saw this last week against a Carolina defense that is regarded just as highly. Mills has got to throw the ball to someone, and that someone will be Brandin Cooks, even if it’s in garbage time. Keep Cooks in your starting lineup in Week 4.