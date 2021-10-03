Anthony Miller start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Davis Mills and the Houston Texans will travel east for a Sunday contest against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. DraftKings Sportsbook projects this to be the most one-sided matchup of all Week 4 games as the Bills opened the week as a 16.5-point favorite. Can the Texans expect another strong outing from Anthony Miller?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Anthony Miller

What’s one way to become productive as a fantasy football player? Score touchdowns —which is exactly what Anthony Miller did in Week 3 against the Panthers. Miller’s touchdown was the only one the Texans registered all night long, and they’ll look for him again this week as the team’s likely WR2. Miller will have more opportunities to cement himself in the Texans’ lineup for the long run but will face a tough Buffalo defense in Week 4.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s not a ton of data to go off of since Week 3 was Miller’s only game played so far this season, but it would make sense for the Texans to continue to look his way after having a productive game against Carolina. Miller is certainly waiver pick-up if available, but I’d be hesitant to start him unless you have no other options.