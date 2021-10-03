Cole Beasley start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders stole the show for the Buffalo Bills last Sunday with two touchdowns, but Cole Beasley made a noticeable impact as well.

The Washington Football Team’s secondary had no answer for the Buffalo Bills wide receiver unit in Week 3. While all the attention coming into last Sunday’s game was on star receiver Stefon Diggs. It was Sanders and Beasley, who made the most noise on the football field.

Sanders had five receptions (six targets) for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Beasley was the team’s leading receiver with 11 receptions (13 targets) for 98 yards. The veteran wide receiver also scored 20.8 fantasy points, making it the second time in three games that he has scored in double-digits.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s tough to gauge which Bills receivers will go off each week as on Sunday it could be a Diggs game. However, it seems as if Beasley will play an integral role in the offseason. I’d start him in the FLEX spot.