Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills starting tight end Dawson Knox has emerged as another offensive weapon for starting quarterback Josh Allen. Knox has scored two touchdowns this season will look to add another one in Week 4 against Houston.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

The former Ole Miss Rebels tight end has become an integral scoring threat within the Bills’ passing offense. In Week 1, Knox did not score a touchdown, but still had four receptions (four targets) for 41 yards and scored 8.1 fantasy points.

However, the next week against the Miami Dolphins, Knox scored 9.7 fantasy points as he had two receptions (three targets) for 17 yards and a touchdown. If you look at what he did last year through the first two weeks, Knox only scored 4.2 fantasy points. His emergence in the passing game could make the Bills’ offense that much more lethal.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This weekend, the Bills will be playing the Houston Texans, who have allowed only one touchdown to tight ends this season. But they’ve also given up 11.9 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which is fourth-most in the NFL. If you are not happy with your TE production, then Knox might be a solid streaming option.