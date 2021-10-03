 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Dawson Knox ahead of the Buffalo Bills Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans.

By Jovan C. Alford
Josh Allen #17 and Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills starting tight end Dawson Knox has emerged as another offensive weapon for starting quarterback Josh Allen. Knox has scored two touchdowns this season will look to add another one in Week 4 against Houston.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

The former Ole Miss Rebels tight end has become an integral scoring threat within the Bills’ passing offense. In Week 1, Knox did not score a touchdown, but still had four receptions (four targets) for 41 yards and scored 8.1 fantasy points.

However, the next week against the Miami Dolphins, Knox scored 9.7 fantasy points as he had two receptions (three targets) for 17 yards and a touchdown. If you look at what he did last year through the first two weeks, Knox only scored 4.2 fantasy points. His emergence in the passing game could make the Bills’ offense that much more lethal.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This weekend, the Bills will be playing the Houston Texans, who have allowed only one touchdown to tight ends this season. But they’ve also given up 11.9 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which is fourth-most in the NFL. If you are not happy with your TE production, then Knox might be a solid streaming option.

More From DraftKings Nation