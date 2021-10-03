Zack Moss start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss was the best running back on the field in last Sunday’s 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team. The second-year back will look to put on a show against the Houston Texans in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

After missing Week 1 due to injury, Moss had turned in two solid back-to-back performances for the Bills on the ground. In Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, he recorded 26 yards on eight carries but had two touchdowns. Those two touchdowns made a huge difference for fantasy football managers as Moss scored 15.4 fantasy points.

Last Sunday, Moss had another double-digit fantasy performance (18.1) against Washington. The young running back produced a game-high 60 yards on 13 carries, along with three receptions (three targets) for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Texans have struggled to stop the run this season, giving up 116.3 rushing yards per game and six rushing touchdowns. We could see Moss find his way into the end zone for a third straight week, start him.