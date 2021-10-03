Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary was not the primary option in the backfield in Week 3 against Washington Football Team, but that might get chance on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Last Sunday for the Bills, it was the Zack Moss show as the second-year running back led the team with 60 rushing yards on 13 carries. He also added three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. As for Singletary, he was the Bills’ second-leading rusher with 26 yards on 11 carries.

Unlike Moss, Singletary was not a factor in the passing game, leaving him with only 3.6 fantasy points. In the first two weeks of the regular season, the former FAU running back scored 11 and 17.1 fantasy points, while also rushing for 154 yards. The Bills’ running back room will be something to watch on a weekly basis as Singletary or Moss could go off.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you have Singletary on your roster, I would look to slot in as your FLEX option against the Texans. Houston’s defense has not fared well against RBs this season in fantasy, giving up 21.3 fantasy points per game. They are also allowing 116.3 rushing yards per game and six rushing touchdowns, which is second-most in the NFL.