Jared Goff start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions lost their third straight game with a 19-17 final score against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, thanks to a wild 66-yard game-winning field goal in the final play from Justin Tucker. The Lions remain winless on the season as Jared Goff and his team will take on the Chicago Bears in their Week 4 matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff was relatively quiet against the Ravens, throwing 22-for-30 for a season-low 217 yards. He failed to find the end zone for the first time this season, but also didn’t turn the ball over for the first time this season as well. Even though he didn’t score himself, he led the team down the field in two scoring drives that ended up in rushing touchdowns, showing some positive signs in his third game with the Lions. Goff will look to bounce back against the Bears in Week 4 as the Lions search for their first win.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jared Goff in single-QB leagues as he’ll be a very low-end QB2 in Week 4 against Chicago. The Lions need some time to figure out their offense with their new QB at the helm and Goff can’t quite yet be trusted to go off this early in the season.