Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions dropped their third straight game of the season in Week 3 with a 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens as their record falls to 0-3. Justin Tucker bounced a 66-yard field goal off the post and through the uprights in the final play of the game to secure the win for the Ravens. The Lions will face the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams rushed 12 times for 42 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He also caught both of his targets for another 25 yards, combining for 67 yards and a fourth-quarter one-yard rushing touchdown in the Lions’ loss to the Ravens. Williams was a decent play in Week 3 after scoring 14.7 PPR fantasy points, but still a far cry from his impressive Week 1 performance when he went for 110 combined yards, a touchdown, and 25 PPR fantasy points. He’ll be a key player for Detroit along with D’Andre Swift as they look for their first win of the season against Chicago in Week 4.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In terms of Detroit running backs, D’Andre Swift should get the starting nod for fantasy managers as he’ll be a top-15 RB in Week 4. Williams would be a decent flex play if you don’t have any better options and should at least come up with double digits in PPR leagues.