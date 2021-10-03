TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions came close to their first win of the season in Week 3, but Justin Tucker’s record-setting 66-yard field goal at the buzzer gave the Baltimore Ravens the win, keeping the Lions winless so far through the first three weeks. Detroit will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE TJ Hockenson

TJ Hockenson didn’t do much in terms of fantasy output in Week 3, only seeing two targets from Jared Goff. He caught both of them for a total of 10 yards as he had a relatively quiet game. It was very much a different outlook for Hockenson as he saw 20 targets through the first two weeks and grabbed a touchdown in each of the Lions’ first two games. This could just be a one-off occurrence though, as Goff only attempted 30 passes after throwing 93 through the first two weeks combined.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start TJ Hockenson in Week 4. He should be expected to see more action in the coming weeks as he remains one of the league’s top tight ends.