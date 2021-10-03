Quintez Cephus start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

When you look at the Detroit Lions wide receiver depth chart, you kind of assume there is some value to be had here because someone has to catch passes...right? Outside of TJ Hockenson and the running back duo of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, there are definite targets to be had and fantasy managers are trying to peg who to trust week in and week out.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Quintez Cephus

In the Lions’ Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, it was wide receiver Kalif Raymond that was the hot hand as he was targeted 10 times. This left teammate Quintez Cephus in the dust with a lone target to his name. In his defense, he did catch it. Unfortunately, it went for only eight yards and that was the end of his receiving line. There are probably going to be weeks where Cephus happens to find the endzone, but you can’t put him into your lineup with any sort of confidence.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Quintez Cephus this week.