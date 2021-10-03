Justin Fields start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears hope to avoid giving the Detroit Lions their first win of the 2021 NFL season when the NFC North rivals meet Sunday in Week 4. The Bears are coming off a brutal showing against the Browns while the Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Ravens on Justin Tucker’s historic 66-yard field goal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

The Bears originally did not list their starter yet for Week 4 but said Fields would start the day before the contest. Dalton is listed as doubtful, meaning Fields is likely to get the start. Neither quarterback has done much to merit fantasy consideration. The Lions have shored up defensively in recent weeks and continue to look better under Dan Campbell. Even if the matchup was more favorable, the Bears simply aren’t in sync right now offensively and that means bad news for managers looking to play either Dalton or Fields at quarterback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fields has some long-term upside, especially in keeper and dynasty formats. He’s still behind Dalton on the depth chart. It’s best to wait and see if Fields can actually produce points before putting him in starting lineups. And he’s still behind Dalton when both players are healthy, which caps his upside as a long-term fantasy quarterback option for this season.