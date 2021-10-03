David Montgomery start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Justin Fields era began in Chicago due to an injury to starter Andy Dalton. Began is about all that can be said about the performance as he was sacked nine times and the total offense had 102 yards of offense. This is a stark contrast to what we had come to expect from the Chicago Bears offense as they couldn’t get the run game going at all. David Montgomery was a casualty of this and he had a mediocre game at best.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery finished as the RB40 in Week 3 in half-PPR scoring. He carried the ball 10 times for 34 yards and brought in two of four targets for an additional 21 yards. The Cleveland Browns were able to stack the box and made this a tough game. This week, Monty and company take on the Detroit Lions who shouldn’t pose as tough of a threat. Whether it is Dalton or Fields under center, Montgomery should be able to get back on track to his normal fantasy output.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Montgomery this week.