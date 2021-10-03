Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Allen Robinson had a dud of a game in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns during quarterback Justin Fields' starting debut. The Browns stacked the box against the Chicago Bears and brought all the pressure they could onto Fields and it was effective. Fields and Robinson were only able to connect twice the whole game. How should you evaluate the veteran wide receiver going into your Week 4 matchup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Allen Robinson

Robinson came in as the WR79 in Week 3 and was one of the bigger disappointments for fantasy football lineups. This week, Robinson and company face the Detroit Lions who are giving up the 10th most passing yards per game. Whether starter Andy Dalton is back or if the rookie is under center again, Robinson should be expected to bounce back this week and you shouldn’t be hitting the panic button just yet.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Robinson this week.