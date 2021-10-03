What time is the 2021 YellaWood 500 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are back in action on Sunday, October 3rd with the YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway. The race starts at 2:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live or through the Bally Sports app.

The race is 188 laps, which is equal to 500.08 miles of Talladega track. Denny Hamlin won last year’s race in 4:05:58, but it also went an extra 12 laps for overtime. The prior year, Ryan Blaney won the regulation race in 3:39:35. When the race has gone the regulation 188, it has generally lasted somewhere between three hours and 3:45. Although, in 2012 and 2013 it came in under three hours.

Hamlin is the favorite to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +900, and is followed by Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney at +1000. Brad Keselowski, who won the April Talladega race, is installed at +1200 to wun.