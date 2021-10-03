Full starting grid for 2021 YellaWood 500 at Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continues on Sunday, October 3 at the historic Talladega Superspeedway. The green flag drops for the YellaWood 500 at 2 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC and a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.

Denny Hamlin has the pole position for Sunday’s race and Kyle Busch will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula that combines driver and owner results from the last race and for the season. Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are in the second row and Kyle Larson and Martin Truex, Jr. follow in the third row.

Hamlin is the defending champion of this race and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +900 as he looks to claim his third checkered flag on the season. Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney follow at +1000. Kyle Larson, leading the pack with six wins on the season, is even with Brad Keselowski at +1200 to win. Keselowski won the first Talladega race this year, winning the GEICO 500 in April. He’s lined up seventh in this race.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 YellaWood 500 race at Talladega.