Full starting grid for 2021 YellaWood 500 at Talladega

The YellaWood 500 takes place on October 3rd this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at Talladega.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continues on Sunday, October 3 at the historic Talladega Superspeedway. The green flag drops for the YellaWood 500 at 2 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC and a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.

Denny Hamlin has the pole position for Sunday’s race and Kyle Busch will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula that combines driver and owner results from the last race and for the season. Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are in the second row and Kyle Larson and Martin Truex, Jr. follow in the third row.

Hamlin is the defending champion of this race and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +900 as he looks to claim his third checkered flag on the season. Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney follow at +1000. Kyle Larson, leading the pack with six wins on the season, is even with Brad Keselowski at +1200 to win. Keselowski won the first Talladega race this year, winning the GEICO 500 in April. He’s lined up seventh in this race.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 YellaWood 500 race at Talladega.

2021 YellaWood 500, full starting grid

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 Kyle Busch 18
3 Chase Elliott 9
4 Ryan Blaney 12
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
7 Brad Keselowski 2
8 Joey Logano 22
9 Kevin Harvick 4
10 William Byron 24
11 Alex Bowman 48
12 Christopher Bell 20
13 Tyler Reddick 8
14 Kurt Busch 1
15 Matt DiBenedetto 21
16 Austin Dillon 3
17 Chase Briscoe 14
18 Daniel Suarez 99
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 Aric Almirola 10
21 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
22 Michael McDowell 34
23 Ross Chastain 42
24 Chris Buescher 17
25 Ryan Newman 6
26 Erik Jones 43
27 Ryan Preece 37
28 Cole Custer 41
29 Corey LaJoie 7
30 Anthony Alfredo 38
31 Cody Ware 51
32 B.J. McLeod 78
33 Justin Allgaier 77
34 Josh Bilicki 52
35 Quin Houff 0
36 Joey Gase 53
37 Garrett Smithley 15
38 Justin Haley 16
39 David Starr 66
40 Landon Cassill 96

