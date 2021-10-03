How to watch the YellaWood 500 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Talladega, Alabama for its October 3rd race. The circuit will be running the race at the Talladega Superspeedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC.com/live, NBC Sports Live, or through the NBC App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Denny Hamlin won last weekend’s race from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and he won last year’s YellaWood 500. Hamlin is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with at +900 odds. Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney follow with the second highest odds at +1000, and William Byron rounds out the top five at +1100.