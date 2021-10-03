Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins hope to avoid a two-game losing streak when they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. The Dolphins nearly won their game last week despite having backup Jacoby Brissett under center, falling in overtime to the Raiders. Brissett will be the quarterback again this week against the Colts, impacting Miami’s skill players in fantasy football leagues.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki had 10 catches for 86 yards in the loss to the Raiders. He fits Brissett’s style as a receiver and should see similar work against the Colts. With Brissett working more in the short and intermediate areas, Gesicki is a viable tight end this week and going forward in a Miami offense loaded with skill players.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tight end is a wasteland outside of the top two or three guys. It’s really had to find consistent production at this spot no matter what type of league you’re in. Gesicki is going to get work across the field, making him a good starting option at the position.