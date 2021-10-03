Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are still searching for their first win of the Carson Wentz era and will attempt to get it against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. Wentz has looked more and more comfortable in Frank Reich’s offense as the season goes on but is he worth starting in fantasy football against the Dolphins defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

Wentz is averaging 14.6 fantasy points per game this season, which puts him at No. 24 among quarterbacks. He’s looked better with each progressing week but that average production still is not good enough for fantasy managers. He represents a streaming option in most leagues at best.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Dolphins have statistically been poor against both the pass and run, but are slightly better defending the air. This could be a breakout game for the Indianapolis offense but it’s more likely to come on the ground. Wentz is not being asked to win games with his arm at the moment as the Colts rely on their run game and defense to keep contests close. As a streaming option, Wentz could be worth a start if there aren’t superior options. Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield and Matt Ryan are all projected to score more points than Wentz this week and would be safer starts than the Colts quarterback.