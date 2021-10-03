Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys have two tight ends that he seem to flip-flop between. Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz have tried to carve out roles for themselves ever since tight end legend Jason Witten left town. Between dealing with injuries and the Cowboys upgrading their wide receivers, neither one has been able to grab the job and run with it. So, how should you approach this pair of teammates and their fantasy value?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TEs Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz

Jarwin currently ranks as the TE31 in half-PPR scoring formats with Schultz as the TE5. Now, I know that seems like Schultz should be a must-start, but hold on. Against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, Schultz caught six of seven targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns. In the first two weeks of the season, he totaled 10.3 points, but in their most recent game, Schultz had 23 fantasy points. This kind of production can’t be expected week-to-week at this point so while Schultz is a solid waiver wire add, I don’t know that I would trust him. With the Cowboys facing a tough defense in the Carolina Panthers, I like Schultz again, but not enough to start him. He is an intriguing DFS play though.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both of these tight ends in Week 4. If Schultz has another good game, you may be able to trust him in Week 5.