DJ Moore start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will stay home for a consecutive week as they host the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. Can the Cowboys bottle up the Panthers’ passing game? Or can DJ Moore have another productive week to begin the season?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

DJ Moore has undeniably taken the reigns from Robby Anderson as Sam Darnold’s number one receiver. Moore has seen at least eight targets in each of the three games this season and saw 12 in the 19-14 Week 3 win over Houston. With McCaffrey out, Moore could become even more of a target hog in the coming weeks. Heading into Week 4, he’ll have to face an unpredictable Dallas Cowboys secondary that has had its ups and downs against wide receivers so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of if Robby Anderson or any other pass-catcher gets more involved in the game plan, Moore is going to be the WR1 and will see the football a ton. Clearly, DJ Moore is a fantasy start this week, as he should be every single week.