Sam Darnold start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will look to remain undefeated on the season as they travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Sam Darnold has rejuvenated his career this season, but can he continue his upward trajectory against a Dallas defense that has performed well over the past two weeks?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Sometimes, all it takes is a change of scenery. Sam Darnold has thrown for 888 yards and three touchdown passes on the season while also contributing three rushing touchdowns. The two-touchdown average through the first three weeks of the season has put Darnold in QB1 discussions amongst fantasy football discourse. He will now face the challenge of keeping up his production in the coming weeks without the services of Christian McCaffrey, the team’s best player. First, he’ll have to do it against a Cowboys defense that dominated the Eagles’ offense last Monday night.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sam Darnold is a starting quarterback in fantasy leagues this week. While I’m not convinced he’ll light it up as a passer, it’s hard to ignore what he's doing as a rusher. He won’t be confused for Lamar Jackson, but I think McCaffrey’s absence makes him even more of a goal-line scoring threat this week.