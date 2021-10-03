Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers will look to stay unbeaten on the season when they travel to Dallas for a Week 4 contest against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. In order to keep with their winning ways, the Panthers will have to do so without star running back Christian McCaffrey. Can rookie Chuba Hubbard replace McCaffrey’s production?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard took over in the second quarter of Carolina’s Week 3 win after Christian McCaffrey exited with a hamstring injury. Hubbard rushed the ball 11 times for 52 yards and caught three passes for 27 yards. If you don’t count kneels, Hubbard saw 36 snaps to Royce Freeman’s 10, signaling that the rookie running back will be the Panthers’ clear RB1 in Week 4 against the Cowboys as McCaffrey has misses the game to do injury. He’ll face a Dallas defense that allowed only 64 rushing yards in Week 3.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hubbard is a must-start for Week 4. It’s difficult to predict what his production will ultimately look like, but he’ll get the bulk of the RB1 work as McCaffrey sits with the hamstring injury. Whether it’s via rushing yards, catches, or a touchdown, the volume Hubbard receives leads me to believe that he’ll have some solid fantasy production.