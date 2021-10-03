Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Carolina Panthers as part of the NFL’s Week 4 Sunday slate. Can the Cowboys lock down the Panthers’ passing game? Or will Robby Anderson finally join DJ Moore as a productive fantasy football WR?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Robby Anderson has had a largely disappointing start to the 2021 NFL season, which would be completely embarrassing if it weren’t for a 57-yard touchdown in Week 1. Even with that score, Anderson has totaled just five receptions on the season for 103 yards. The underwhelming production can be credited to his extremely low 11 targets through three games, which is unexpected given how in sync the Darnold-Anderson duo had been in previous seasons. Now, Anderson will have to find his way against a Dallas Cowboys defense that is coming off of a strong defensive performance in Week 3.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I didn’t think I’d get to this point with Robby Anderson where I’m debating his playability in fantasy, but here we are. I’m very cautiously still holding out hope for Anderson as a fantasy start. With McCaffrey out, maybe this is the week Anderson sees more targets and gets on track as a fantasy stud. Start him.