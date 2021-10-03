Terrace Marshall Jr. start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will look to stay perfect on the season as they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 4. Sam Darnold will need to rely on his pass-catchers to keep the Panthers’ offense flowing in Christian McCaffrey’s absence, so can he depend on rookie receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to have a breakout game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Terrace Marshall Jr. has played pretty well for a rookie receiver. No, he hasn’t been Ja’Marr Chase or Rondale Moore, but he’s been a good fit in an offense that is off to a 3-0 start. What that start has meant for fantasy football purposes? Not so much. Marshall has 10 catches for 91 yards through three games and is still waiting to have a true coming-out party. He’ll have more opportunities to establish himself in Week 4 as Robby Anderson has struggled to be the solidified WR2 and Christian McCaffrey sits another game with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I’d still temper my expectations with Marshall Jr. until he proves he can be more than a three-catch, 30-yard kind of receiver. You can use him as your FLEX option if you’re feeling good about him, but I’d suggest benching him for now.